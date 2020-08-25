Cardiff City have signed Jordi Osei-Tutu on loan from Arsenal for the season as confirmed by the club website.

The 21-year-old defender started his career in the Reading academy. But his potential was noticed and as a 16-year-old he was signed by Arsenal and has become a regular in their youth teams. Having made no appearances for Arsenal, he got his first taste of first team football last season when he went on loan loan to German side Bochum. He’d make over 20 appearances for the 2. Bundlesliga side and score five goals for them.

Now Osei-Tutu will get his first chance of playing regularly in English football after moving on loan to Cardiff for the season. He is the Bluebirds’ second signing of the summer after Kieffer Moore completed a move from Wigan Athletic earlier in the window. For the young defender, this is a great chance for him to prove he is capable of making the grade at Arsenal.

After completing the move, Osei-Tutu said: “I came here because it is a big club giving me a big platform.

“I thank the manager for having the belief to bring me to such a wonderful club and all I want to do is repay him. I’ll do that by showing what I can do, helping the team win games and hopefully pushing for promotion.

“I have good knowledge of playing around the pitch, but right-back is my spot. I like to get up and down the pitch, attack and defend. I can’t wait to get started.”

Will Osei-Tutu be a good signing for Cardiff?