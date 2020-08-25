Former England international goalkeeper Paul Robinson has tipped Everton to win the race for the signing of Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure according to Football Insider.

Robinson believes the Toffees will face competition for the tough-tackling Doucoure but thinks they will come out on top in the race to sign him.

Watford have already rejected a bid from Everton for one of their star players in Doucoure with the Premier League side willing to offer him £120,000 a week to make the move to Merseyside.

Doucoure scored four goals and provided two assists last season but he was unable to help them avoid relegation to the Championship as they dropped to the second tier on the final day of the top-flight season.

Robinson gave his views on Doucoure and said: “I really like Abdoulaye Doucoure. There are a few clubs after him. He would be a very good signing for Everton and I can see it.”

“I am confident that we will see Ancelotti do a lot of wheeling and dealing in this window. He did not enter the market in January but I think Doucoure will be a player that he is looking at.”

“Everton have spent a lot of money on players but they have tried to put square pegs in round holes. A lot of quality but the team has not been great,” the former Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United stopper continued.

“I think he will spend but there will be a lot of departures as well. From an Everton point of view Doucoure is someone that you would like to see at Goodison Park next season.”

Doucoure looks almost certain to leave Vicarage Road this summer and there will be a host of clubs interested in the dynamic midfielder.