Ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, Bristol City, Swansea City and Reading are all said to be interesting in bringing in Fulham youngster Steven Sessegnon. The Cottagers starlet is wanted on loan by the Championship trio as they hope to add a new face to their defensive ranks.

Fulham are yet to make a decision on the immediate future of Sessegnon. The Premier League new boys could allow Sessegnon to head out on a temporary basis to allow him to pick up more experience of senior football.

The Robins are said to be hopeful of securing a loan deal for the young right-back ahead of their Championship rivals, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out over the course of the summer transfer window.

Sessegnon, 20, has emerged into the senior picture at Craven Cottage after making his way through their academy. The defender has played 19 times across all competitions for Fulham’s senior side. Sessegnon can play in centre-back as well as at right-back, also featuring at left-back as well.

