The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that recently released Reading midfielder Charlie Adam is playing for Bolton Wanderers in today’s friendly against Wigan Athletic.

Charlie Adam. Playing for Bolton today … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 25, 2020

As covered here on The72, free agent midfielder Charlie Adam has been linked with a move to Bolton Wanderers. The experienced Adam is available for nothing after departing Reading earlier this summer but Bolton’s interest in Adam was played down by Ian Evatt.

Now, it has been reported that Adam will be featuring for Bolton Wanderers in a friendly against Wigan Athletic this afternoon. The Sun journalist Alan Nixon reported the news, confirming Adam’s involvement on Twitter.

After a friendly victory over Accrington Stanley last week, Evatt will be hoping his Bolton Wanderers side can emulate their performance against League One opposition with a similar result over Wigan Athletic. It awaits to be seen how much Adam is involved in the game as he looks to maintain his fitness levels while looking for a new team.

Adam, 34, was with Reading for a year after free transfer last summer. He joined the Royals from Stoke City and scored two goals and laid on four assists in 27 appearances across all competitions before his release earlier this summer.

A vastly experienced midfielder, Adam has also played for Liverpool, Blackpool and Rangers over the course of his career.

