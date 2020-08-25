London News Online has reported that former Burnley defender and Swindon Town loan man Ali Koiki is on trial with Charlton Athletic.

After departing Premier League side Burnley, young left-back Ali Koiki is without a club. The 21-year-old is free to search for a new side as a free agent and now, it has been revealed that he is on trial with League One outfit Charlton Athletic.

Koiki is on the bench for Charlton’s pre-season friendly against Southend United. The former Swindon Town loan man is alongside new signings Alex Gilbey and Conor Washington on the subs bench as Lee Bowyer’s side look to prepare for life back in League One.

Charlton are in the market for a new left-back this summer. Ben Purrington is the only senior left-back on the books at The Valley, with Lewis Page leaving earlier this summer at the end of his contract.

It will be interesting to see how Koiki fares in his trial as he searches for a new side before the start of next season. The left-back came through Burnley’s youth academy, making 15 appearances while on loan with Swindon Town in the second half of the 2018/19 campaign.

