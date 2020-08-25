According to a report from Football Insider, Hull City lead the chase for Rochdale midfielder Ollie Rathbone, after tabling a bid for the 23-year-old.

Ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, Rochdale man Ollie Rathbone is rumoured to be attracting significant League One transfer interest. Four sides have been linked with the midfielder and it is reportedly Hull City who lead the chase for his signature.

Football Insider has claimed that Hull have stolen a march on Sunderland, Fleetwood Town and Oxford United in the battle for Rathbone, tabling a bid for the Rochdale player.

The bid is said to have been rejected by Rochdale, so it will be interesting to see if Hull look to follow up their first offer with a new bid.

Rathbone, 23, has been with Rochdale for four years, joining from Manchester United in 2016 after his contract with the Premier League side came to an end. Overall, he has played in 137 games for Rochdale, scoring 12 goals and laying on 10 assists in the process.

Rathbone mainly operates in centre midfield but has also featured out on the left wing at times.

With Hull coming in with a bid, it awaits to be seen if Sunderland, Fleetwood or Oxford look to come in with an offer for Rathbone before the window closes in October.

