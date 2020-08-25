Huddersfield Town have set their sights on Manchester United midfielder James Garner according to Football Insider.

There are believed to be a number of EFL clubs interested in signing Garner but the Terriers have already made an approach to the Red Devils as they look to win the race for the midfielder.

The 19-year-old is set to depart Old Trafford for a temporary spell away with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer willing to allow him to leave to gain regular first-team football.

Garner has failed to establish himself within the Manchester United squad but he is highly regarded by the club’s hierarchy with them believing that the defensive midfielder has a bright future at Old Trafford.

He made his senior debut in the 2018/19 campaign and started in three Europa League group games last season.

Garner has been capped by England at under-19 level and the teenager has already made seven United first-team appearances, including one in the Premier League last season.

Solskjaer is keen for him to go and gain more experience at a Championship club and it appears that Huddersfield could be seizing the opportunity as they look to add fresh faces to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Huddersfield struggled for much of last season and were only sure to avoid relegation within the last few games and will be hoping for a more successful campaign this time around.

With finances being at a premium this summer, a loan move for someone of the calibre of Garner could be a real coup for the Terriers ahead of the new season.

