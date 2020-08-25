Birmingham City favourite Jon Toral has made the shock return to St.Andrews as reported on their official website.

The former Arsenal and Hull City man will now become Blues’ boss Aitor Karanka’s second signing of the summer following the arrival of defender George Friend.

Toral has agreed a one-year deal with the club with another year’s option and will make his long-awaited return to St.Andrews.

The Spaniard became a real fan’s favourite when he was on loan at the club in 2015/2016 when he scored eight goals in 38 matches for Gary Rowett’s side.

Toral won three awards whilst on loan at the club including Players’ Player and Supporters’ Player of the Season as well as the Goal of the Season.

He spent the following season on loan with Granada and Rangers before Arsenal sold him to Hull for £3million in the summer of 2017.

Hull then allowed him to leave at the end of last season with a host of injuries causing him to endure a frustrating time with the Tigers with him making just 55 appearances in three seasons at the club.

The 25-year-old now signs up with Blues as a free agent and will add real quality to the side ahead of the upcoming Championship season.

Although Toral only made 14 appearances last season he still contributed three assists for the Tigers but he ultimately couldn’t help them avoid relegation to League One.

This could be a really interesting deal and despite his frustrating spell with injuries if Birmingham City can resurrect his career and find the form he enjoyed during his last spell with the side he could be one of the bargains of the summer for the club.

Will John Toral be a good signing for Birmingham City?