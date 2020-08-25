Birmingham City have confirmed the signing of ex-Arsenal and Hull City playmaker Jon Toral on their official club website.

Birmingham City’s new boss Aitor Karanka has moved to make his second signing of the summer transfer window. Following George Friend through the doors at St Andrew’s is former Blues loan star Jon Toral, returning to Birmingham City after spending a season on loan with the club in the 2015/16 campaign.

Toral, who has been a free agent since his release from Hull City, has put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the club, with the option for a further 12 months also included.

Toral’s previous stint with the club saw him find the back of the net eight times, laying on four assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

For the last three years, Toral has been plying his trade in the Championship with Hull City. He joined the club in 2017 from Arsenal, making 65 appearances across all competitions. Along the way, he scored four goals and provided 10 assists.

The 25-year-old has plenty of experience at Championship level having spent time out on loan in the second-tier away from Arsenal. After joining the Gunners from Barcelona’s youth academy, Toral enjoyed stints with Brentford, Granada and Rangers as well as Birmingham.

Birmingham City fans, are you happy to see Toral make a return this summer? Let us know what your thoughts on the deal are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Birmingham City news, the Blues have been linked with one of Charlton Athletic’s sought after stars – find out more about that here.

Happy with the signing of Toral?