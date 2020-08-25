Reading are set to approach Serbian coach Aleksandar Stanojevic to become their new manager following the shock announcement of the departure of Mark Bowen as reported by Football Insider.

Stanojevic is currently out of management following his exit from Chinese club Beijing Renhe last summer after just 18 matches in charge.

The Royals are now considering a move for the 46-year-old coach as they look to replace Mark Bowen after it was announced that he is set to leave the post and become their Director of Football in a shock reshuffle.

Stanojevic would come with good experience and pedigree having managed in Greece, China and Israel during his career but enjoyed his greatest success in Serbia while in charge of FK Partizan Belgrade.

The Serbian led Partizan Belgrade to a League and Cup double during his first season in charge and could be a real coup for Reading should they manage to land him.

Bowen is set to be replaced in the dugout and take over a new senior role overseeing the club’s footballing activity.

He took charge of 40 games last season as the Royals finished 14th in the Championship in what was his first senior position in management but they did struggle towards the end of the campaign which could be one of the reasons behind the decision.

Reading have overseen a number of managerial changes over the last few years and will want to ensure they appoint the right man for the job and someone who can improve the team and guide them towards the top end of the Championship table.

Is Aleksandar Stanojevic the right managerial choice for Reading?