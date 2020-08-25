According to a report from the Mail Online’s Simon Jones, Crystal Palace and QPR are back in talks over the transfer of Eberechi Eze with only finer details being discussed for the 22-year-old star.

Eze started out in football as a youth player at Arsenal, leaving them in a free transfer in 2011 for a three-year stint at Fulham and their youth set-up. From there it was a January 2014 move to Reading, a July 2014 move to Millwall’s Under-18s following that. He finally came to QPR and their Under-23s via an August 2016 free deal from the Lions.

It is since he broke into the first-team that the talented winger has been catching eyes and turning heads. Last season was where he exploded for Londoners QPR, playing in all 46 Championship games, scoring 14 goals and adding 8 assists in a series of displays that made sides sit up and take notice.

One of those clubs was QPR’s fellow Londoners Crystal Palace who had a bid of £12m turned down flat by the Hoops who see Eze as more of a £20m player. Crystal Palace are not thought to be wanting to pay that much as an out-and-out transfer fee.

Instead, Palace are going down the tried-and-tested route of looking to augment a basic deal with negotiated add-ons. The Mail’s Jones adds: “talks are ongoing with Palace offering add-ons to try and get closer to QPR’s valuation.” He adds that two sides “are negotiating over percentages.”

QPR were asking for £20m for Eze but reports from yesterday’s Guardian indicated that the Londoners were willing to accept closer to £16m, in essence a £4m cut on their previous expectations.

