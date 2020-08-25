Swansea City are set to re-sign Chelsea defender Marc Guehi on a season-long loan deal according to the Wales Online’s Ian Mitchelmore.

The Swans signed Guehi from Chelsea in January and he played a pivotal role in the second half of the campaign as he helped them reach the play-offs and featured in both legs of their semi-final against Brentford.

The 20-year-old made 14 appearances for Steve Cooper’s men during his loan spell and he is now set for another move back to Wales for the 2020/21 season.

Marc Guehi is set to re-join Swansea on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea. Full story on @SwanseaCityLive. #Swans #CFC — Ian Mitchelmore (@IanMitchelmore) August 25, 2020

Another move to the Championship could be a wise move for the youngster with him able to get a full pre-season and a complete campaign in the second tier gaining regular first-team football.

Swansea manager Steve Cooper will undoubtedly be keen to bolster his defensive options with the addition of Guehi following the departures of Mike van der Hoorn and Ben Wilmot who have left the club this summer.

Guehi played an important role for Swansea and this is a real boost for the Welsh side as they look to increase competition in their squad ahead of the resumption of the Championship season.

Cooper is likely to stick with his 3-4-1-2 system next season and a partnership of Guehi, Ben Cabango and Joe Rodon could be a solid defensive line next season.

The experience of a full season in the Championship will be beneficial to both Guehi and Chelsea as he looks to continue his development ahead of pushing for a place in the squad at Stamford Bridge in the near future.

Would Marc Guehi be a good signing for Swansea City?