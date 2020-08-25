West Bromwich Albion striker Callum Morton is attracting the interest from a host of EFL clubs according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Morton has been linked with a loan move to Lincoln City following his impressive spell in League Two with Northampton Town as he helped guide them to promotion to League One.

The striker scored eight goals in 12 games for the Cobblers and this has alerted the interest of a number of higher level clubs than Lincoln and they could now face competition for his signature.

A Lincoln fan questioned their possible move for Morton and journalist Nixon explained that a ‘bigger’ club could be in for the 20-year-old.

Seems to be a bigger club in for Morton. So that might not be so easy. https://t.co/9lSPlZqllY — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 24, 2020

Morton has made it clear that he is willing to leave the club albeit on a temporary basis in order to gain further regular first-team football again next season.

The youngster drew plenty of praise for his performance in the play-offs for Northampton and there were real signs that he can be a hit for the Baggies in the future.

However, with West Brom now set to embark on a new season in the Premier League it is likely that he will struggle to break into their squad due to his relative inexperience.

A move to a high end League One club or possibly a low end Championship side could really help develop the potential of Morton and be a boost for West Brom with Bilic and the hierarchy being keen admirers of their academy prospect.

