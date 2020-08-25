Jason McCarthy has left Millwall to return to former club Wycombe Wanderers.

McCarthy rejoined the Chairboys in January, looking for first-team football after he failed to dislodge first-choice Mahlon Romeo.

McCarthy did not feature for the Chairboys during their play-off campaign which saw them beat Oxford United in the final to win promotion to the Championship for the first time in their history.

The 24-year-old joined the Lions last summer but only made two league appearances before he re-joined Gareth Ainsworth’s side in January.

He re-joins Wycombe permanently on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Gareth Ainsworth speaking to the club’s website. “Jason is an outstanding professional, on and off the pitch, and is a perfect fit for Wycombe Wanderers which is why we’ve brought him back here a number of times now.“

“Ever since he was a young lad at Southampton, we spotted great potential in him and he’s lived up to that every time he’s pulled on the shirt. He can play in a number of positions which will be invaluable for us with so many games coming thick and fast in the Championship, and he’s an extremely popular member of the changing room.”

This will be McCarthy’s fourth spell at Wycombe. He joined the club firstly from Southampton on loan before signing a permeant deal with the club in the summer of 2018 from Barnsley for £450,000. The Lions bought him last summer for the same figure.

He joins another former Lion Fred Onyedinma in moving from the Den to Adams Park.