According to Spanish reporter Manu Sainz (tweet – below) and a linked article in Spanish sports daily publication AS, Leeds United are working on a £mega-million deal that will bring former Bolton striker Rodrigo to Elland Road from La Liga side Valencia.

El Leeds, en Valencia para intentar cerrar a Rodrigo https://t.co/IUCxn46m8y vía @diarioas — Manu Sainz (@Manu_Sainz) August 25, 2020

Here, Spanish reporter Sainz links in his story AS with his tweet saying ‘Leeds, in Valencia to try to close with Rodrigo.’ The linked story, as you’d expect, expands on the tweet. and provides added detail.

Whilst Rodrigo is currently a star for Valencia after his 2015 move from Benfica, the 29-year-old did have a season in English football with Bolton. This was the 2010/11 season where he appeared for the Trotters as a 19-year-old in the Premier League.

Rodrigo made 24 appearances for Bolton across all competitions that season, scoring 3 goals and providing 1 assist. The goals came with one against Wigan in the Premier League and two against Blackpool Under-21s in a reserve league fixture.

Speaking of what that season added to his game, Rodrigo told the Guardian:

“England was good to me, most of it was, anyway. You go to England, you know the physical demands – you’ve got no choice but to adapt and that makes you grow. Working there daily helped. I enjoyed it.“

In that Guardian article, he also reserved praise for Bolton, adding:

“I liked it a lot. Bolton’s a small place and people live totally differently to Spain, but we were there to play football and the club looked after us.”

AS’ article says that Andrea Radrizzani and Victor Orta “are in Valencia to close the agreement with the club” as they pursue Valencia’s talented, Brazil-born Spain international. Rodrigo has been at the Mestalla since a £27m move from Benfica in July 2015.

He’s featured in 220 games for Valencia in his time at the club, scoring 59 goals and creating 41 assists. AS says that Leeds United’s delegation of Radrizzani and Orta will meet Valencia president, Anil Murthy, as they work hard on the deal that could give the Whites their frontline attacker for the Premier League.

There is a difference between the money that Leeds have proposed and what Valencia expect although AS state that agreement could be met around the €40m/£36.1m mark. Valencia is said to have already gotten down to replacing Rodrigo with the impending arrival of Borja Mayoral.

