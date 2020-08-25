It is no secret that QPR want to bring in a new centre-back before the season starts.

Mark Warburton is keen to bolster his backline in preparation for his second campaign in charge of the London club.

They are believed to be interested in Fulham’s Alfie Mawson, as well as Oxford United’s Rob Dickie, as the Hoops scour the transfer market for potential options.

Free agent Christian Maghoma is an option for the R’s and the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man has been linked after his release by Polish side Arka Gdynia. In addition, Charlton Athletic’s Tom Lockyer is also under consideration and has a release clause in his contract following the Addicks relegation to League One.

Who else could they target?

There are other options for QPR to explore over the next couple of weeks. The free agent market is one they could delve into, with the likes of Daniel Ayala, Ryan Shotton and Ben Heneghan available and looking for new clubs.

The R’s could look to delve into League One. Hull City duo Reece Burke and Jordy de Wijs could be thrown Championship lifelines over the coming weeks, whilst players like Wigan Athletic’s Cedric Kipre will be looking for an escape route.

QPR have plenty of options at their peril for new centre-backs in time for next season.

They have so far signed George Thomas, Luke Amos and Lyndon Dykes but will be keen on bringing in some new faces, whilst also trying to fend off strong Premier League interest in Eberechi Eze.

