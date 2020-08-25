Luton Town are closing in on the permanent signing of James Bree, as per a report by Football Insider.

The Hatters are set to bring the right-back to Kenilworth Road on a permanent basis for a ‘seven-figure’ fee.

Bree, who is 22 years old, spent last season on loan at Luton and played a key part in them surviving in the Championship.

He only has a year left on his contract at Villa Park, hence why Dean Smith’s side are letting him leave on a permanent basis for a fee so they avoid losing him for free in 2021.

Bree fell down the pecking order so leaving for Luton is a smart move for his career. He made 42 appearances for the Hatters in all competitions last season.

Bree signed for Aston Villa in January 2017 from Barnsley but has only made 28 appearances since his move there. He was shipped out on loan to Ipswich Town for the second-half of the 2018/19 season as Villa were promoted to the top flight.

He had previously risen up through the youth ranks at Oakwell and had burst onto the scene as a teenager there.

Bree and Luton seems a good fit and signing him for good is a sensible decision by Nathan Jones. The Bedfordshire club will be hoping for a more comfortable season next term after only just surviving in the last campaign.

They have so far signed ex-Accrington Stanley winger Jordan Clark but are set to sign Bree now as well.

