Sheffield Wednesday are still weighing up a move for former defender Frederico Venancio, as per a report by the Examiner Live.

Vitória Guimarães are looking to offload him this summer and he could be available for ‘next to nothing’ as they look to balance the books.

Sheffield Wednesday are in the hunt for another centre-back, despite signing Chey Dunkley last week. They have also been linked with Stoke City’s Liam Lindsay and Wolves’ Dion Sanderson, but may still turn to a familiar face.

Venancio, who is 27 years old, has been on their list of transfer targets and they continue to mull over a swoop for him.

He spent the 2017/18 season on loan with the Yorkshire side and made 25 appearances in all competitions. The Owls were interested in signing him under Jos Luhukay on a permanent deal back then but he ended up moving back to Portugal.

The centre-back started his career at Vitoria Setubal as a youngster and spent a year in the academy at Benfica before returning to his local side.

He went onto play 135 games for Vitoria’s first-team in the Portuguese Primeira Liga before they loaned him out to Wednesday two years ago.

Venancio would be a decent signing for Monk’s men if they are able to bring him back. He knows the club well having been there before, is a good age and would add more options and depth to their defensive department.

He still has two years left on the lengthy four-year deal he penned when he signed for Vitória de Guimarães. However, Sheffield Wednesday may try and lure him back to England.

Should SWFC bring Venancio back?