Northern Premier League side Buxton have confirmed the signing of former Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City veteran Matthew Kilgallon on their official Twitter page (see tweet below).

Kilgallon's a Buck! Former Leeds and Sheffield United defender Matthew Kilgallon completes our trio of signings #Upthebucks pic.twitter.com/F9V2INMNo6 — Buxton Football Club (@Buxton_FC) August 24, 2020

After a short stint in India with Hyderabad, Football League veteran Matthew Kilgallon. The former Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City centre-back has made a move to non-league side Buxton, who ply their trade in the Northern Premier League.

Kilgallon was the third of three Buxton signings on Monday, following former West Brom and Portsmouth youngster James Hurst and defender Nico DeGirilamo through the doors.

Now 36, Kilgallon will be hoping to use his experience and knowhow to help Buxton to a successful campaign. The centre-back is experienced at Premier League level, also spending time in the Championship and League One.

Kilgallon started his career with Leeds United, notching up 90 appearances for the club and spending time on loan with West Ham before joining Sheffield United in 2007. Kilgallon played 124 times for the Blades in three years, leaving to join Sunderland in January 2010.

While with Sunderland, Kilgallon spent time on loan with Doncaster Rovers and Middlesbrough, also featuring 26 times for the Black Cats. Since leaving Sunderland in 2013 to join Blackburn Rovers, Kilgallon has also gone on to play for Bradford City and Hamilton Academical.

Overall, Kilgallon has notched 433 career appearance since making his debut for Leeds United and he will be looking forward to adding to that total with Buxton in the Northern Premier League this season.