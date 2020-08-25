According to a report from Football Insider, Sheffield United have registered their interest in signing Barnsley starlet Clarke Oduor.

Last summer, Leeds United sold Kenyan starlet Clarke Oduor to Barnsley and now, it has been claimed that the young full-back is attracting transfer interest once again this summer.

After just one year with Barnsley, it is said that Premier League outfit Sheffield United have registered their interest in signing Oduor this summer. Football Insider claims the Leeds academy graduate is wanted by the Blades, who recently brought in Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Oduor, 21, played in 18 games across all competitions for the Tykes last season. He mainly featured at left-back but played further forward on the left side of midfield at times, also appearing in defensive midfield once.

He scored once all season, with his only goal coming in the 91st minute against Brentford on the final day, helping secure Barnsley’s Championship status.

While with Leeds, Oduor made his was through their academy ranks and played once for the senior side. His only appearance came in a 2-1 FA Cup defeat to QPR, coming off the bench as a second-half substitute.

With Sheffield United reportedly moving to show their interest, it will be interesting to see if Chris Wilder’s side follow that up with a bid for the Barnsley man before the end of the summer transfer window.

Barnsley fans, would you be willing to let Oduor go? Or is he a player that needs to stay at Oakwell? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

