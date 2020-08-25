Bolton Wanderers have confirmed the signing of former Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers full-back Jamie Mascoll on their official website.

It is safe to say that Ian Evatt has made his mark on the Bolton Wanderers squad this summer. The club have brought in 15 new players this summer, with the latest being former Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton Athletic defender Jamie Mascoll.

Mascoll signs for Bolton in a free transfer after leaving Wycombe at the end of his contract. The full-back has signed a one-year contract with the League Two side, with the option for a further year also included in the deal.

Upon the confirmation of the deal, Evatt spoke to the club’s official website about Mascoll’s arrival. He said that the left-back has plenty of room for development, picking out his “lightning pace” as one of his key traits.

“Jamie is another player who is a good age and has no end of improvement to come,” he said.

“He is lighting quick, has excellent quality with his left foot and we are excited to add him into our group.”

Mascoll, 23, came through Dulwich Hamlet’s youth academy before linking up with Charlton Athletic in 2017. He appeared for the Addicks’ senior side six times in two years, scoring once before joining Wycombe Wanderers.

Mascoll spent a year with the Chairboys, playing in nine matches before his release earlier this summer.

