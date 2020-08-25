MK Dons have secured a new deal for ex-Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City striker Joe Mason, confirming the news on their official club website.

After his contract with MK Dons came to an end earlier this summer, it has been confirmed that striker Joe Mason has completed a return to the League One side.

MK Dons have secured a fresh agreement for Mason, re-committing himself to Russell Martin’s side. He enjoyed a decent first season despite the early ending and injury problems, scoring four goals in 16 appearances.

Upon the announcement of his return, Mason spoke to the club’s official website about his new deal. He said that he is “over the moon” to be staying with the club and will now turn his attention to getting back to his best.

“I’m over the moon,” he said.

“I spoke to Russ quite a lot over the Lockdown and he made it quite clear that he wanted me to stay. It was important that the Club got itself in a safe position first, but now I’m happy it’s done and it’s great to be back.

“Up until last season got cut short, I was really enjoying my time here. For me now it’s about staying injury-free and showing what I can do.”

Mason, who is valued at £1m on Transfermarkt, started out with Plymouth Argyle before earning a move to Cardiff City in 2011. He spent five years with the Bluebirds, spending time out on loan with Bolton Wanderers as well.

Since leaving Cardiff in 2016, Mason has gone on to play for Wolves, Burton Albion, Colorado Rapids, Portsmouth and most recently, MK Dons.

