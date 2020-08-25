Blackpool have confirmed the signing of former Liverpool youngster Jordan Williams on their official club website, bringing him in for nothing after his contract with Rochdale came to an end.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has been busy this summer, making his mark on his squad in his first transfer window in charge of the club. Now, it has been confirmed that former Liverpool youngster Jordan Williams has become the latest arrival.

Critchley worked with Williams while with Liverpool and now, they will link up again at Bloomfield Road. Williams has put pen to paper on an initial one-year contract, with the option for a further year also included.

Upon the confirmation of Williams’ arrival, Blackpool boss Critchley said to the club’s official website that he is delighted to have added the former Swindon Town loan man to his ranks. He said:

“I’m delighted to have Jordan on board for the 20/21 season. We’ve worked very hard on identifying and recruiting the players we need here at the Club, and Jordan is the type of player and character we feel will add a lot to the team.

“Having worked with him at Liverpool for a number of years, myself and Mike know the qualities that he will bring to the Club both on and off the pitch. We’re looking forward to working with him.”

Williams, 24, plays mainly in defensive midfield but has also featured in centre-back on plenty of occasions. He came through Liverpool’s academy and picked up senior experience with Swindon and Rochdale, joining the Dale permanently in 2018.

Overall, Williams played 81 times for the club before leaving earlier this summer. Now, he will be looking to press on with Blackpool and help Critchley to a successful first full season in charge.

