Huddersfield Town struggled last season and, in reality, only narrowly avoided being dragged into the mire that is relegation. That was enough for the Terriers to dismiss the Cowley brothers from the John Smith’s and appoint Leeds United’s Under-23 coach, Carlos Corberan, as boss. Town’s sights are now on next season and one player from Manchester United is catching their eye according to Alan Nixon on Twitter (below).

Man U keeper Joel Pereira. Suddenly come on the Huddersfield radar. Poss loan. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 24, 2020

Pereira has been at Old Trafford since joining the Red Devil’s Under-18s from Swiss side Xamax’s reserves. In his eight years at the Manchester giants, Pereira has made just three first-team appearances (1 conceded/2 clean sheets) alongside 28 appearances (32 conceded/8 clean sheets) for the Under-23s.

Other than those appearances, mush of Pereira’s time at the club has been out on a series of loan deals to the likes of Rochdale, Belenenses SAD, Vitoria Setubal and KV Kortrijk. Last season as spent in Scotland and the Premiership with Heart of Midlothian.

He settled well into the Hearts squad, ending up making 20 appearances in the Premiership where he conceded 37 times and kept just three clean sheets. These loan deals out of Old Trafford come due to the wealth of goalkeeping talent ahead of him with the likes of Sergio Romero and Dean Henderson having stronger claims as back-up to David De Gea.

Huddersfield relied on former keeper Jonas Lossl in the latter stages of last season who rejoined the Terriers on loan from Everton. Now it appears that they may be considering another loaned-in keeper in Pereira.

