Bournemouth are yet to receive any official offers for Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks according to Sky Sports.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are all thought to be admirers of Brooks but the hefty price tag could be putting off potential suitors.

The 23-year-old is on the radar of a host of Premier League clubs and the Cherries have admitted that he can leave as long as their £35million valuation is met.

Leicester City and Everton are also said to be monitoring Brooks who is one of a number of stars who are set to depart the Vitality Stadium this summer following Bournemouth’s relegation to the Championship.

New manager Jason Tindall has already seen Nathan Ake leave to join Manchester City and Aaron Ramsdale depart for Sheffield United and his squad looks set to be further depleted with interest mounting in Josh King, Callum Wilson and David Brooks.

Following a breakthrough 2018/19 campaign in which he scored seven Premier League goals, Brooks missed much of last season following ankle surgery, only returning following the lockdown in June.

Brooks featured in all nine of Bournemouth’s games after the restart, scoring once, but was unable to help them avoid relegation to the second tier.

Manchester United are chasing Jadon Sancho but have so far been unsuccessful in their quest to sign him and could turn their attentions to Brooks instead.

Bournemouth may need to reduce their asking price for Brooks in order to see a sale happen with the financial climate making it more difficult for such high valuations to be met.

Would David Brooks be a good signing for a Premier League side?