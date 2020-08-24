Rotherham United have completed the signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman on a season-long loan deal as confirmed on their official website.

Blackman arrives as the Millers’ fifth signing this summer and will remain with the club for the entirety of their Championship 2020/21 campaign.

The goalkeeper is no stranger to South Yorkshire having also played for Sheffield United back in 2017/18 where he made 31 league appearances for the club.

The Croydon-born goalkeeper has progressed through the ranks at Chelsea and is highly regarded by the club’s hierarchy.

As well as a loan period at the Blades, Blackman has also enjoyed spells at Wycombe Wanderers, Leeds United and Bristol Rovers although he never really made an impact at Elland Road or the Memorial Stadium.

Millers boss Paul Warne expressed his delight at signing Blackman having been monitoring him for some time.

“I’m buzzing, it’s been a very long process, obviously when you go for the Premier League lads you have to wait for them to come back and everything else,” Warne said.

“Jamal has always been high up on our list so it’s good news, we’re really pleased with how Chelsea helped us get the deal over the line and I’m looking forward to watching him.”

“I’ve done loads of research on him, he’s used to the area and he knows this is a hotpot of football, so generally he gets the area. He’s looking forward to starting like they all are, we’re getting to the point now where it’s less than two weeks until the first competitive game and we’ll see where it takes us.”

