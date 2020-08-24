Aston Villa are in ‘pole position’ to sign Brentford striker Ollie Watkins according to Football Insider.

Watkins is attracting interest from a whole host of Premier League clubs this summer including Leeds United, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace but the Midlands side are said to be frontrunners to capture the striker.

Brentford suffered play-off final heartbreak as they lost 2-1 to Fulham after extra time and they now face another season in the Championship – but it looks likely to be without their star striker who looks set for a top-flight move.

Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion are also thought to be monitoring Watkins but he is said to be keen to reunite with former boss Dean Smith who managed him whilst he was in charge at Griffin Park.

Watkins was bought to Brentford from Exeter City by Smith and the pair forged a close working relationship before Smith made the move to Villa Park to take the reins.

The prolific striker scored 25 goals in 46 Championship appearances last term making him one of the best players outside the Premier League and it is no surprise that he is wanted man this transfer window.

There is believed to be an £18million release clause in his Brentford contract although this has been dismissed by the Bees but they are sure to allow Watkins to leave should they receive a substantial offer for his services.

Watkins’ value has risen dramatically due to his impressive performances last season and he might not be the only player to leave Brentford this summer.

Said Benrahma is also on the radar of a number of Premier League sides meaning Thomas Frank may have to delve into the transfer market and replace his two outstanding talismen.