Swansea City have agreed personal terms with Wigan Athletic forward Jamal Lowe according to Wales Online.

The Welsh side had agreed a fee with the Latics for Lowe as the cash-strapped League One club look to recoup funds to ease their financial woes.

Lowe has now agreed personal terms ahead of a possible move to the Liberty Stadium which would once again see him playing Championship football.

Preston North End and Millwall are also believed to have been discussing personal terms with Lowe and it is now down to Wigan and which bid they accept for one of their prized assets as well as Lowe choosing the best option for him.

Lowe registered six goals for Wigan last season as they finished mid-table but were ultimately relegated due to their 12 point deduction as they entered administration.

Wigan played a friendly against Carlisle United at the weekend in which Lowe was not involved with uncertainty surrounding his future as the Latics look to sell another of their key men ahead of the new season.

Swansea have already signed Korey Smith and Freddie Woodman in the summer transfer window. They are also expected to sign Morgan Gibbs-White on a season-long loan deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Swansea will be looking to increase their attacking options as they hope to mount another promotion challenge next season as they fell short in the last campaign losing out to Brentford in the play-off semi-finals.

Would Jamal Lowe be a good signing for Swansea City?