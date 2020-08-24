Brentford are closing in on the signing of Amiens forward Samas Ghoddos according to RMC Sport Journalist Loic Tanzi.

The forward can operate as a winger, striker or as an attacking midfielder and is an extremely versatile player who is of a good calibre and could be a real coup for the Bees this summer.

The Iranian international looks set to be a potential replacement for Said Benrahma who looks increasingly likely to depart the London club as interest in his services hots up.

Amiens were relegated from the French top-flight division and it is believed that Ghoddos would prefer to leave the club than play in the second division and he could now seemingly be on his way to England with Brentford in advanced talks with the attacker.

Saman Ghoddos (Amiens) est en négociations avancées avec avec Brentford (Championship) #Mercato #RMCLive — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) August 24, 2020

The 26-year-old would become Thomas Frank’s second signing of the summer after they managed to capture Charlie Goode from Northampton Town earlier this month.

Ghoddos is originally from Sweden and he could be a useful addition to the Brentford side this summer with Benrahma seemingly on his way to the Premier League.

Brentford are renowned for pulling ‘rabbits out of hats’ in the transfer market and they could have found themselves a real gem in Ghoddos.

Not only will he offer an attacking threat but he capable of playing in several positions which will also be of an advantage to Thomas Frank.

The Bees will be keen to bring in fresh faces to their squad with the futures of Benrahma and Watkins still uncertain as they look to mount another promotion challenge next season.

