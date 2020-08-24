QPR continue to want Oxford United defender Rob Dickie, as mentioned in a report by West London Sport.

The Hoops are in the hunt for some defensive reinforcements and have been interested in the League One man throughout this transfer window.

Mark Warburton’s side are also after Fulham’s Alfie Mawson, as covered by The72, with getting a new centre-back a priority between now and the start of the new season.

Dickie, who is 24 years old, has plenty of interest in him at the moment and Oxford will face a battle to keep hold of him. He played a key part in the U’s getting into the Play-Offs in League One this past season. However, they lost in the Play-Off final to Wycombe Wanderers.

He joined Oxford in January 2018 and has turned into a huge player for Karl Robinson’s side.

Dickie started his career at Reading but made just one appearance for their senior side before having loan spells at Basingstoke Town, Cheltenham Town and Lincoln City.

Warburton is gearing up for his second full season in charge of QPR and has so far signed Luke Amos, George Thomas and Lyndon Dykes this summer but wants more deals over the coming weeks.

Dickie would be ideal for the Hoops but they will have to compete with a few other clubs to lure him to London.

QPR may opt to get Mawson instead as part of a potential deal if Fulham come in for Eberechi Eze.