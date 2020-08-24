Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday have had bids of around £1million accepted for West Bromwich Albion winger Jonathan Leko as reported by the Express & Star.

The 21-year-old is still nursing a knee injury from last season as his loan spell with Charlton Athletic was cut short when he ruptured his cruciate anterior ligament.

Leko has enjoyed a good run of form whilst with the Addicks having scored five goals and providing four assists in 21 Championship appearances.

The youngster is also capable of playing as a central striker as he proved whilst with Charlton last season and Blues and Sheffield Wednesday have now lodged formal bids for the promising young forward.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is an admirer of Leko but there is uncertainty surrounding his future with both the club and player set to decide whether he should stay and fight for a first-team place or move on to another side where he would be more likely to play regularly each week.

The Baggies are in the market for Callum Robinson who can also play as a winger, as well as having Kamil Grosicki, Matheus Pereira, Matt Phillips and Kyle Edwards all above Leko in the West Brom pecking order.

If Leko does leave, it will bring an end to his ten-year spell with the Baggies, having initially joined them when he was just 11-years-old.

Both Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday are looking to bolster their attacking options and with Leko available at such a cut-price figure he could be a player who has the ability to develop his potential at Championship level.

Would Jonathan Leko be a good signing for Birmingham City or Sheffield Wednesday?