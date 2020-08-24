Liverpool goalkeeper Kamil Grabara is the subject of interest from Championship clubs, as per a report by Goal.

The young stopper could head back on loan to the second tier next season after spending the last campaign at Huddersfield Town.

Grabara, who is 21 years old, is set to be loaned out again by Liverpool for more first-team experience and is also on the radar of European duo PAOK and Hamburg.

The Premier League have three goalkeeping options at their peril in Alisson, Adrian and Caoimhin Kelleher, meaning the door is open for the young stopper to go out on loan again.

Grabara joined Liverpool in 2016 from Polish side Ruch Chorzow for a fee of around £250,000. He has previously had spells in his native country as a youngster at Wawel Wirek and Slaski Chorzow.

The Poland Under-21 international spent time on loan at Danish side AGF during the 2018/19 season and made 16 appearances for them.

He then linked up with Huddersfield last term in the Championship and played 28 times for the Terriers in all competitions last season before returning to Anfield at the end of his loan.

There has been no talk of the Yorkshire side moving in for him again this year but he may well line up against them next season if another second tier side swoops to get him.

However, whoever is interested will have to face competition from PAOK and Hamburg who are both providing him with the option of going abroad.