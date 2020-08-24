South London Press journalist Richard Cawley has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that former Charlton Athletic defender Tareiq Holmes-Dennis’ trial with the Addicks has come to an end.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis no longer training with Charlton. Had played in the friendly against Birmingham at the weekend. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) August 24, 2020

Charlton Athletic are in the market for a new left-back this summer after letting Lewis Page depart at the end of his contract. As it stands, the Addicks have only Ben Purrington as an option at left-back, while youngster Alfie Doughty has also filled in at times.

In their efforts to bring in a new left-back on the cheap, the club brought back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis for a trial. The former Addicks youngster featured in a friendly against Birmingham City but now, it has been reported that he is “no longer” on trial with the club.

Journalist Richard Cawley reported the news on Monday but it remains unknown as to why the trial has come to an end without a deal.

Holmes-Dennis is available for nothing this summer after his contract with Bristol Rovers came to an end. The 24-year-old spent two years with the Gas after signing from Huddersfield Town in 2018, scoring once and providing five assists in 30 appearances along the way.

After coming through Charlton Athletic’s academy, Holmes-Dennis played 14 times for their senior side. Since leaving the Addicks, the left-back has played for the aforementioned Huddersfield, also spending time on loan with Portsmouth.

Charlton Athletic fans, would you have liked to see Holmes-Dennis make a return to the club this summer? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll below.

Would you have liked to see Holmes-Dennis return?