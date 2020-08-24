Ex-Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town striker Jake Jervis has joined Finnish side SJK, as per a report by Luton Today.

He has penned a one-year deal with the Veikkausliiga side.

Jervis, who is 28 years old, was released at the end of the last campaign by Luton after his contract at Kenilworth Road expired. He has since weighed up his options and decided to move abroad for the second time in his career.

He is a well-travelled player and has racked up over 300 appearances so in his career to date.

He started out at Birmingham City and had loan spells away from the Midlands side at Hereford United, Notts County, Swindon Town, Carlisle United and Tranmere Rovers as a youngster.

Jervis then moved onto have permanent stints at Elazığspor, Portsmouth and Ross County before joining Plymouth Argyle in 2015. He impressed for the Pligrims and scored 31 goals in 127 matches before his move to Luton.

Luton signed Jervis in January 2018 from Plymouth Argyle but he has only played 14 times since his move to Kenilworth Road, scoring just once. He was loaned out to AFC Wimbledon before joining Salford City last season.

He scored six goals in 26 games for the Ammies in League Two last term but they decided against signing him on a permanent basis.

Jervis will now be looking to make an impact in Finland and has linked up with ex-Luton first-team coach Joaquin Gomez, who is on the coaching staff there.

Will Jervis make an impact in Finland?