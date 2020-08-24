Former QPR trialist Jonathan Dinzeyi has been snapped up by Arsenal, as announced by their official club website.

The youngster will initially link up with the Gunners’ Under-23’s.

Dinzeyi, who is 20 years old, was a free agent after parting company with Tottenham Hotspur and has now joined their bitter rivals on a free transfer.

QPR took him on trial from the Spurs before the EFL’s enforced break last season and weighed up a permanent move for him. However, for whatever reason Mark Warburton’s side opted against signing him and he continued to seek a new club over the past few months.

He never made a senior appearance for Spurs but was been a regular for their youth sides. He will now be looking to do the same at Arsenal and potentially become part of their first-team plans in the future.

Dinzeyi was born in Islington and rose up through Tottenham’s academy. He has represented England at Under-18 level in the past.

He partnered defender Japhet Tanganga, who has now broken into their first team under Jose Mourinho in the Premier League, at Under-18 level for Spurs and played in the Europa Youth League. He also played a key part in their IMG Cup triumph in Florida.

Arsenal will be hoping Spurs regret letting him go, whereas QPR will no doubt move onto other targets.

They are in the hunt for a new defender and have their sights set on luring Alfie Mawson to the club from rivals Fulham, as covered by The72.