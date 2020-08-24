According to a report from London News Online, Charlton Athletic star Dillon Phillips is now attracting interest from Birmingham City.

As reported here on The72, Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Dillon Phillips has been heavily linked with a return to the Championship. A whole host of sides have been said keen on the ‘keeper and now, another second-tier side has been linked.

As per a report from London News Online, Birmingham City are also interested in bringing in Phillips this summer. The Blues have the financial means to reach a deal after selling young star Jude Bellingham and Phillips could be a player they look to bring in.

Phillips is set to leave Charlton Athletic this summer, with his contract up at the end of the upcoming season. With the club under a transfer embargo and with the introduction of a new salary cap, the Addicks are unlikely to be able to keep a hold of the shot-stopper this summer.

The 25-year-old is a product of the Addicks’ youth academy and after loan spells with Bishop Stortford, Whitehawk and Cheltenham Town, has become their starting ‘keeper.

In total, Phillips has played 102 times for Charlton Athletic, keeping 28 clean sheets. Last season, Phillips played in every minute of the club’s Championship campaign, keeping nine clean sheets.

Now, with Birmingham City rumoured to be eyeing a move for Phillips, it will be interesting to see where the Charlton star will be plying his trade come the start of next season.

Birmingham City fans, would you welcome a move for Phillips this summer? Let us know what your thoughts on a possible deal are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

