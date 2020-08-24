Speaking to London News Online, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has said the club want to re-sign ex-Sunderland defender Adam Matthews but the EFL “said no”.

So far, Charlton Athletic have been able to sign striker Conor Washington and midfielder Alex Gilbey as they look to prepare for life back in League One. However, with the club currently under a transfer embargo, their efforts to bring players in have been damaged.

Now, it has been revealed by Lee Bowyer that Charlton Athletic have been looking to bring back free agent full-back Adam Matthews. However, the Addicks boss has said that the EFL “said no”. Speaking to London News Online, he said:

“We put to the EFL if we can sign him and they said no. Not today, we have to do some work behind the scenes now to be able to do that.

“There’s always a danger [he could move to another club] but he does love it here. He’s really enjoying his football, especially when he came last year. He’s improved as well. He wants to stay, it’s just trying to work things out with the EFL and behind the scenes to make that happen.”

Matthews, 28, signed for Charlton on a free transfer last summer after his release from Sunderland. Overall, he played in 29 games across all competitions for Bowyer’s side, laying on one assist in the process.

Now, it awaits to be seen if the EFL sanction a deal for Matthews at a later date or if Charlton turn their attention to other options instead. Would you like Matthews to return, Addicks fans? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

