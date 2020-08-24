Port Vale have confirmed the return of former Derby County and Millwall striker Theo Robinson on the club’s official website.

Port Vale boss John Askey has been on the lookout for a new striker ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. As covered here on The72, Askey confirmed his interest in former Bristol City and Cardiff City hotshot Nicky Maynard. Now, however, Askey has moved in to bring a familiar face back to Vale Park.

Theo Robinson has made a return to Port Vale, four years after he left the club. The striker has since spent time with Lincoln City, Southend United, Swindon Town and Colchester United and has now linked up with the Valiants once again.

Robinson, 31, has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with Port Vale, which will see his deal run through until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Robinson started his career with Watford, playing six times for their senior side before leaving in 209. Since then, the forward has gone on to play for the likes of Huddersfield Town, Millwall, Derby County and Doncaster Rovers amongst others, eventually joining Port Vale in 2016.

In his first stint with the club, Robinson scored twice in 14 appearances and will now be looking to boost that goals total in his second stint at the club.

