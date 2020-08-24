Middlesbrough host Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup on Friday September 4th to start their season but will be without midfield duo George Saville and Paddy McNair, the club has confirmed.

The Carabao Cup first round fixture kicks off Middlesbrough’s campaign before starting their Championship season the following week away at Watford.

Although both Saville and McNair will be available for the trip to Vicarage Road on September 12th, the pair will miss the season opener against the Shrews due to international commitments.

The duo have both been called up to play for Northern Ireland in the UEFA Nations League. The Green and White Army take on Romania and Norway on September 4th and September 7th respectively, meaning they will join up with their Middlesbrough teammates afterwards.

This isn’t an ideal situation for Neil Warnock who’s squad is light on numbers following the departures of the likes of Dani Ayala, Ryan Shotton, George Friend, Adam Clayton, and Rudy Gestede.

Without McNair and Saville, the Boro boss will have just Jonny Howson and Lewis Wing as natural first-team central-midfielders. However, Marcus Tavernier has played in the centre for England’s Under-20 setup, and Warnock could also call upon youngsters Connor Malley, Ben Liddle, or Hayden Hackney.

Middlesbrough are said to be chasing several new signings to bolster their squad ahead of the Shrewsbury game, but many targets have joined Championship rivals.

They have signed Grant Hall from QPR already but are aiming to recruit even more players to help their chances of improving on last season’s disappointing campaign.