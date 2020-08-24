As per a report from the Lancashire Telegraph, Gent goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski will fly to England today to complete a move to Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn Rovers are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer. Loan man Christian Walton has returned to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion, while Jayson Leutwiler has become a free agent upon the expiry of his contract.

Now, it looks like Rovers are set to bring in a new goalkeeper. Gent goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski is poised to make a move to Blackburn, with the Lancashire Telegraph reporting that he will fly to England today in order to complete a move.

The two clubs have come to an agreement over a fee and now, it seems only the formalities remain. Kaminski will put pen to paper on a two-year contract, with the option for a further 12 months also included.

Excluding a loan stint in Cyprus with Anorthosis Famagusta, Kaminski, 27, has spent his entire career playing in Belgium. The Gent ‘keeper played for Beerschot, OH Leuven and Anderlecht, where he remained for four years prior to joining KV Kortrijk.

Kaminski left Kortrijk in January 2019 to join Gent, where he has notched up 67 appearances, featuring 44 times across all competitions in the 2019/20 campaign.

