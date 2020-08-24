According to Wayne Veysey, Middlesbrough are in advanced talks with former-Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo.

Sanogo is currently without a club following his release from Toulouse this summer and is said to be interesting Championship side Middlesbrough.

The report states Neil Warnock’s side are in ‘advanced talks’ with the striker as they aim to bolster their attacking line ahead of the new season. Following Rudy Gestede’s exit from the club at the end of the last campaign, Boro only have Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher at their disposal.

Sanogo joined Toulouse from Arsenal in 2017 on a free transfer and scored 12 goals in 63 games in his three seasons at the club.

He has had a stint in the Championship previously, plying his trade for Charlton Athletic in 2016. He only played eight times for the Addicks but scored three goals during his time at The Valley.

Signed by Arsene Wenger for Arsenal seven years ago, he was hailed as a ‘huge talent’ by the legendary Gunners boss. However, he failed to live up to expectations following a brilliant season the previous year with Auxerre where he netted 11 goals in 21 games.

At the Emirates, he failed to score a single Premier League goal in 11 games, although he did score once in Europe for the North-London club.

Boro manager Warnock has stated that the Teessiders need four or five signings, although they have only added one new player to their ranks so far, with Grant Hall arriving from QPR.