It has been a hectic summer at Bolton Wanderers following their relegation from League One.

Ian Evatt left newly promoted Barrow to take over at the University of Bolton Stadium and faces the tough task of guiding the Trotters to an immediate promotion back to the third tier.

It will be no tall order though and it may take a while for their new-look squad to gel.

The North West have had a complete overhaul in their squad and have brought in 14 new faces, but are in the hunt for four more before the new season starts.

Evatt has said, as per the Bolton News: “We’re not there yet – and I’d like another four in the building, hopefully this week. Then, I think we’ll be ready.

“There’s no pressure to get them all in. We’re being very specific and we have a valuation on each and every player we speak to. If they don’t share that valuation and want more money we’ll stand our ground, simple as that.”

He added: “Hopefully, those last deals will be done this week. If they are not, then we’ll be patient and get the right ones in the building.”

Bolton fans will be excited to see how new boy Eoin Doyle gets on his first season as a Wanderers. He scored 26 goals in all competitions to fire Swindon Town to promotion from League Two last season.

Antoni Sarcevic, who helped Plymouth Argyle go up last term, has also linked up with Evatt’s men and could turn out to be an inspired signing.

The Trotters haven’t stopped in the transfer market just yet and there could be some more new signings this week.

Will Bolton go up?