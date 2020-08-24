Stoke City are after free agent defender Danny Simpson, as per a report by the Examiner Live (originally from Daily Mirror).

The Potters could boost their defensive options by bringing the full-back to the Bet365 Stadium for next season.

Simpson, who is 33 years old, is available after being released by Huddersfield Town at the end of the last campaign and is weighing up his next move.

He joined the Terriers last summer and made 25 appearances for the Championship side in all competitions last term.

Simpson has played over 400 games so far his career and won the Premier League title with Leicester City in 2016.

He started out at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before making eight appearances for their first team. He also had loan spells at Royal Antwerp, Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers.

Simpson signed for Newcastle United in 2009 and spent four years with the North East side, helping them gain promotion to the top flight in 2010.

QPR moved to sign him in 2013 and he was part of their side who won the Championship Play-Offs under Harry Redknapp.

Simpson then joined Leicester a year later and was on the Foxes’ books up until 2019.

Stoke have been busy this summer having brought in the likes of John Obi Mikel, Morgan Fox and Steven Fletcher. It looks like they are going for experience next term and Simpson could be next through the door.

