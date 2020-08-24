Watford forward Luis Suarez is wanted by Real Betis, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Hornets could face a battle to keep hold of him this summer with clubs in Spain looking to lure him back.

Suarez, who is 22 years old, is valued at £6.75 million on Transfermarkt.

He has spent this past season on loan at Real Zaragoza and impressed for them, scoring 19 goals and gaining six assists in all competitions to help them get into the second tier Play-Offs.

Watford preparing for life in the Championship next season and may see him as a useful player for the next campaign.

Suarez joined the Hertfordshire club in 2017 but has never made an appearance for them yet. Instead, he has been shipped out on loan from Vicarage Road three times to Real Vallodolid B, Gimnastic and Zaragoza.

Prior to signing for Watford, the Colombian had played in his native country for Leones, as well as having a loan spell at Granada B.

He has been prolific in the Spanish Segunda Division this past campaign so there is no wonder why clubs in La Liga want him now.

The Hornets face a battle to keep hold of many of their other senior players over the coming weeks, such as Troy Deeney, Gerard Deulofeu and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

