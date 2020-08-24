Swindon Town are looking to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar, according to a report by the Manchester Evening News.

Two Football League clubs are keen on him but Swindon are believed to be leading the race to get him.

Kovar, who is 20 years old, is being loaned out by United for next season to get some first-team experience.

Swindon are poised to freshen up their goalkeeping department as they gear up for their upcoming League One campaign and may see the youngster as someone to compete to be their number one.

Kovar has never made a senior appearance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side but impressed for their Under-23’s in the last campaign and has trained regularly with their first-team.

He made the move to Old Trafford from FC Slovacko after a successful trial and initially linked up with their Under-18’s in his first year.

The young Czech stopper then linked up with the Under-23’s and made 19 appearances for them last term.

Kovar was then part of United’s travelling squad for a Europa League tie against Astana last season and was an unused substitute.

His chances of breaking into their first-team are slim at the moment, due to the likes of David de Gea, Sergio Romero and Dean Henderson being above him in the pecking order.

However, a loan move to Swindon this season will provide him with an opportunity to get some minutes under his belt and show what he can do in senior football.

