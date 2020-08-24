Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has confirmed his side has had talks with free agent Danny Graham, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The Black Cats are looking to bring in another striker before the season starts and could re-sign the veteran.

Graham, who is 34 years old, is available after being released by Blackburn Rovers and is weighing up his next move.

He played for Sunderland from 2013 to 2016 but scored just once in 42 appearances for the North East side. He was also loaned out to Hull City, Middlesbrough, Wolves and Blackburn during his time at the Stadium of Light.

Nevertheless, Parkinson has said he is a target they have talked to, as per the Sunderland Echo: “We want to get in another forward and he’s one we’ve spoken to. It’s an important position as everyone knows and tight games can be settled by that one, clinical finish.

“The more strikers you have in the building, the better chance you’ve got.”

Graham has been on the books at Ewood Park for the past four years and was been a decent servant to Rovers. He scored 50 goals for the Lancashire side since his move there in 2016 and helped them gain promotion from League One two years ago.

Graham started his career with spells at Middlesbrough and Carlisle United before moving to Watford in 2009. He was prolific for the Hornets and scored 41 goals in 98 games to earn a move to the Premier League with Swansea City in 2011.

He then spent two years in Wales, bagging a combined 21 goals, before Sunderland signed him but has been in and around the Football League since.

