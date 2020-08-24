QPR are looking to bolster their defensive options by bringing in Alfie Mawson from Fulham, as per a report by London Football News.

The Hoops are in the hunt for a new centre-back and have set their sights on the ex-England Under-21 international.

Mawson, who is 26 years old, was signed by Fulham in 2018 for a fee in the region of £15 million, as per Transfermarkt, but could leave Craven Cottage over the coming weeks despite having two years left on his contract there.

Scott Parker’s side are interested in QPR starlet Eberechi Eze meaning they could use Mawson of part of a potential deal.

Mawson started his career on the books as a youngster at Reading and Brentford but had loan spells away at Maidenhead United, Luton Town, Welling United and Wycombe Wanderers.

He was snapped up by Barnsley in 2015 and impressed in his single season at Oakwell, helping them win the EFL Trophy and promotion from League One.

Swansea City lured him to the Premier League in August 2016 and he spent two years with the Welsh side. He scored seven goals in 71 games for the Swans.

Fulham came calling after the Swans’ relegation but Mawson couldn’t prevent the London side from slipping into the Championship after just a year in the top flight.

However, the Cottagers are back in the big time now but Mawson may now stick around in the second tier with a switch to QPR on the cards.

