It was a protracted affair of will he, won’t he, where is he was the transfer of Joe Gelhardt from Wigan to Leeds United. It was a deal that was inked and formalised a fortnight ago (Twitter – below) with voices in the media saying it was a deal in the region of £1m with add-ons for the young Latic.

✍️ #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Gelhardt from Wigan Athletic on a four-year deal — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 10, 2020

Gelahardt arrived at Elland Road from the DW Stadium as a highly-rated young starlet. He also arrived having only ever known football as a Wigan player. The Liverpool-born striker signed for Wigan as a schoolboy and his skill and potential has seen him move through the age ranks at the DW Stadium club, hitting the first-team picture last season.

Since the leap forward to the first-team set-up, Gelhardt made 19 appearances in this season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign, scoring 1 goal – a Cruyff turn and neat finish against Hull City. He is seen as a player with potential that is ripe for development, something that Leeds United will be keen to hone. He’s already been granted a squad number at Leeds United.

The Wigan Today website revealed other particulars of the deal at the time, one facet of it looking like a big sweetener that helped seal the deal for the Whites. They state that there is a sell-on clause in there that lasts the entirety of the four-year initial deal. Wigan Today go into specific and say this “means Latics will get 20 per cent if Leeds decide to sell him during that timeframe.”

Now The Sun’s Alan Nixon, on his personal Twitter feed, announced that previous thoughts of it being a £1m transfer were wide of the mark:

Leeds. Gelhardt deal bigger than initial payment. Could rise to 2.5m with a sell-on slice to Wigan too. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 23, 2020

Leeds United must really be into 18-year-old starlet Gelhardt in a huge way. that goes beyond the initial £1m that was the noise doing the rounds. At a potential £2.5m deal, with a four-year sell-on percentage obligation, Joe Gelhardt could be the transfer that continues to pay out for the cash-strapped Latics.

Wigan were put into administration by their new owner, a mere week after he took over the club. THat incurred an automatic 12-point penalty that was activated after the final round of games. It was the activation of that deduction which saw the Latics relegated from the Championship and into League One. It was a relegation situation which saw clubs begin to circle and make offers for Wigan’s prime assets which were their players and highly-rated youngsters.

It wasn’t a fire sale as such, but those clubs queuing up knew that the administrators would look favourably on decent offers. That seems to be, on the face of it, the type of offer that Leeds United put in for youngster Gelhardt.

Have Leeds United overpaid or got a bargain in getting Gelhardt for a potential £2.5m?