Speaking to the News and Star, Carlisle United’s assistant manager Gavin Skelton has said the club will hold talks with on trial midfielder Dean Furman about the possibility of a permanent deal.

Former Doncaster Rovers, Oldham Athletic and Bradford City midfielder Dean Furman has featured on trial for Carlisle United as he searches for a new club. The South African international is a free agent after leaving SuperSport FC after five years and is now on the lookout for a new side.

Furman featured for Carlisle in 2-1 friendly win, impressing assistant manager Gavin Skelton. After the game, Skelton spoke about Furman’s display, praising him for his performance and discussing what the immediate future holds for the midfielder. He said:

“He [Furman] is composed, an experienced player and a good talker, and he adapted well. He’s trained well, has got experience, and he performed at a good level.



“It’s open-ended [with him]. He did well, so we’ll talk about it over the weekend and take it from there.”

Furman, 32, spent time in Chelsea’s youth academy before leaving to join Rangers in 2006. He played once for the Scottish’s side’s senior outfit, spending time on loan with Bradford City.

Furman later joined Oldham Athletic and then made a permanent move to loan club Doncaster Rovers after four years on the books at Boundary Park. He left Doncaster after two years to return to South Africa in 2015, where he remained until this summer.

Carlisle United fans, would you like to see Furman join this summer? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.

Would you like to see Furman join Carlisle?