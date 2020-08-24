The Lancashire Telegraph has reported that Wigan Athletic defender Cedric Kipre is on the radar of Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn Rovers are in the hunt for a new centre-back this summer. Loan man Tosin Adarbioyo has returned to parent club Manchester City and Charlie Mulgrew has been linked with a move to League One, as covered here on The72.

Now, it has been reported that Blackburn are keeping an eye on Wigan Athletic defender Cedric Kipre. Kipre has been heavily linked with a move away from the DW Stadium this summer, with a host of sides said keen.

While Rovers hold an interest, Wigan’s asking price for Kipre could prove to be a stumbling block. The Latics are said to be hoping for a seven-figure fee, an amount Blackburn Rovers may not be willing to stump up.

Kipre was a fixture in Paul Cook’s side last season. In total, the Ivorian centre-back made 37 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals in the process. He started in every game from December 11th onwards, starring alongside Leon Balogun.

The 23-year-old has been with Wigan Athletic since 2018 when he signed from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell. Kipre has appeared 77 times since joining the club, netting twice.

Prior to his move to the DW Stadium, Kipre played 52 times for Motherwell in a little over a year with the club. He came through Leicester City’s academy after previously spending time with PSG as a youngster.

Blackburn Rovers fans, would you like to see the club make a move for Kipre this summer? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Blackburn Rovers news, the club are rumoured to be closing in on the signing of a Belgian goalkeeper – find out more about that story here.

Would you welcome a move for Kipre?